Balancing Artist Balances A Square Of Bottles Inside An Unsteady Wooden Frame

Seen here tackling hardcore mode, this is a video of South Korean balancing artist Rocky Byun demonstrating his talent by balancing four bottles in a square on top of another bottle, all inside a wobbly frame suspended at a single point. Impressive. I bet this guy is *putting on cool guy shades* a Gemini. "Why's that?" You know, because of the scales -- this guy is all about BALANCE." That's Libra, Gemini is the twins." I have to be the dumbest person alive.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Greencycle, who agrees the key to happiness is a healthy work/life balance. Obviously, the happiest balance is zero work and all life.