Baby Owls Born On Window Ledge Stare Inside Office

April 17, 2018

baby-owls-on-window-ledge-1.jpg

This is a shot from the office of one of UCLA professor Michael Lens's colleagues of a group of baby owls that were born on the window ledge a few weeks ago and constantly stare into the office. Obviously, my favorite is the one on the left (closeup after the jump), because it's clearly the most special of the three. It kind of reminds me of the Weasley family's owl, Errol. I feel sorry for whoever's office that is though, because how are you supposed to get anything done when you're having such a hoot?! "You really are a dad now, aren't you GW?" I don't know how it could have happened! "Sex?" Ahahahahaha! "AHHAHAHAHAHAHA!" Okay that's enough.

Keep going for a closeup of owl numero uno.

baby-owls-on-window-ledge-2.jpg

Thanks again to becca b, who informed me owls are good luck, but owls that lay golden eggs are even luckier.

Good Aim: Woman, Drinking For First Time Since Giving Birth, Frisbees Frozen Pizza Into Oven

Previous Story

A Weird Star Wars Inspired Song With Music Video Edited From The Sarlaac Pit Scene With Luke Wielding An Infinitely Long Lightsaber

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    It makes sense when you realize this is his colleague:
    https://assets.yandycdn.com...

  • Jenness

    I'd be so into this. Who knows, he might end up having a special bond with them and they save his life one day!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Nope. I would move to a new place faster than you could ask "How many licks does it take to get to the tootsie-roll center of a Tootsie-Pop?"

  • Geekologie

    three

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Yours, maybe, mine takes five!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awwww, babies, birds, having a great time, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day just stare into this office till it's time to fly away, now that's an office with a view, owls
Previous Post
Next Post