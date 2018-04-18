Awww: Video Of A Lively Old Couple Playing A Piano Duet Together

Seen here proving 90 is the new 89, this is an old video of an even older couple performing a lively piano duet together. The couple, Frances & Marlow Cowan, were married in 1946 and performed this short recital of 'Old Grey Bonnet' in the atrium of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota in 2008. How sweet are they? Sadly, Marlow passed away in 2016 at the age of 97. I believe Frances might still be alive. Regardless, this beautiful video will last forever in our collective consciousness as a testament to their love and lives together. "I already closed the window and forgot about it." OMG -- look! "What?" There's a bottomless turd where your heart is supposed to be.

Keep going for the video.

