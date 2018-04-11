Awww: Squirrel Who Lost Front Legs In Trap Gets Wheels

This is a video about Karamel the squirrel, who had to have her front legs amputated (in two different surgeries, one lasting six hours) after getting caught in an animal trap in Batman, Turkey. There's a Batman in Turkey! Now Karamel has a custom wheeled prosthesis, which appears to be partly the axle and wheels from a toy car. She lives with Tayfun Demir in Istanbul, who had already taken in another rescue squirrel previously. Happy endings. The story of my life? That ending will probably not be so happy, just like the rest of the book. I don't even like the cover.

Keep going for the video, as well as a longer one of Tayfun discussing the prosthesis's design (in Turkish) with some footage at the end of Karamel running around his place (skip to 5:50 for that).

Thanks to Stephanie B and K Diddie, who agree compassionate people are the best people.