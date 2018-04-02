Awww: Monkeys Learn To Scavenge, Play With Bubbles At Rescue Center In Costa Rica

This is a video of a ragtag troop of various species of rescued monkeys at the Jaguar Rescue Centre in Costa Rica (who have clearly broadened their rescue efforts) learning to scavenge for food so they'll be fit for survival when they're released back into the wild. Then for bonus stimulation they all play with bubbles blown by their caretaker, Dexter, who is clearly an exemplary human and a great ambassador for our species. The way they play -- they're like children. Except way furrier and almost certainly with cleaner asses.

Keep going for the video while I daydream about leaving my old life behind and working at a monkey rescue in Central America (the bubbles start around 3:00 but the whole thing is really worth watching).

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees the dream of quitting your job and working at an animal sanctuary is one of the universal desires of our shared human experience. Except for all the shitty people.