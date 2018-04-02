Awww: Monkeys Learn To Scavenge, Play With Bubbles At Rescue Center In Costa Rica

April 2, 2018

This is a video of a ragtag troop of various species of rescued monkeys at the Jaguar Rescue Centre in Costa Rica (who have clearly broadened their rescue efforts) learning to scavenge for food so they'll be fit for survival when they're released back into the wild. Then for bonus stimulation they all play with bubbles blown by their caretaker, Dexter, who is clearly an exemplary human and a great ambassador for our species. The way they play -- they're like children. Except way furrier and almost certainly with cleaner asses.

Keep going for the video while I daydream about leaving my old life behind and working at a monkey rescue in Central America (the bubbles start around 3:00 but the whole thing is really worth watching).

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees the dream of quitting your job and working at an animal sanctuary is one of the universal desires of our shared human experience. Except for all the shitty people.

  • shashi

    i see a future where all of humanity can care for earths many beautiful creatures, after our mechanical overlords demand it

  • TheQiwiMan

    So cute.

    Until you realize each one of these guys will be in the belly of a jaguar in less than a month after they are released into the wild.

    https://encrypted-tbn0.gsta...

  • GeneralDisorder

    I'll let monkeys get eaten by Jaguars before I let one of them rip my face off.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Quitter!

  • shashi

    "...rescued monkeys at the Jaguar Rescue Centre... "
    a.k.a. supplies

  • Fartbutt

    So dark

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Doog

    Well that was a great video to start the week off

  • Geekologie

    that's what I thought. especially since it'll probably all be downhill from here

  • Bling Nye
Read More: animals, awwww, blowing bubbles, central america, costa rica, cute, having a great time, learning, monkeys, precious, rescue, that's it let's all quit our jobs and go work there there's no way you can convince me it would be less fulfilling, well -- what are we waiting for?
