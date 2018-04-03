Another Single Block Level Pull Playing Giant Jenga

This is a video of Pat McAfee's father Tim managing to punch then pull a single block that's acting as its entire level during a game of giant Jenga (previously: some other guy doing the same thing). I like how he keeps one hand in his jean pockets for the pull -- he deserves bonus style points for that (plus the t-shirt/jeans tuck). I remember the last time I played giant Jenga somebody made a rule that the loser had to chug a beer and I lost four times in a row on my first turn because I was thirsty and it wasn't my beer.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees that, just like most things in life, the key to winning at giant Jenga is sabotaging your opponents.