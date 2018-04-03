Another Single Block Level Pull Playing Giant Jenga

April 3, 2018

jenga-single-block-pull.jpg

This is a video of Pat McAfee's father Tim managing to punch then pull a single block that's acting as its entire level during a game of giant Jenga (previously: some other guy doing the same thing). I like how he keeps one hand in his jean pockets for the pull -- he deserves bonus style points for that (plus the t-shirt/jeans tuck). I remember the last time I played giant Jenga somebody made a rule that the loser had to chug a beer and I lost four times in a row on my first turn because I was thirsty and it wasn't my beer.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees that, just like most things in life, the key to winning at giant Jenga is sabotaging your opponents.

  • Fartbutt

    ☆☆☆☆ST-ST-ST-STYLISHHH☆☆☆☆

  • asdfadfs

    I feel like this is significantly easier with the larger ones

  • Adibobea9

    Is that Adam Sandler's dad or behind the scenes footage of Sandler's new film Jenga? That laugh…

  • GeneralDisorder

    I hate that a film adaptation of Jenga isn't something to patently absurd that it could never happen.

  • asdfadfs

    remember that minesweeper joke trailer?

    and then hasbro went and licensed a battleship movie for real?
    (although they never ended up actually shooting the candyland one and i feel like that one at least had more to work with)

  • Ez

    The Rock is already signed to star in any Jenga film adaptation.

  • Doog

    I was legitimately concerned that it was going to fall when he went to put it back on top.

    I think I'm far to emotionally invested in online videos I watch.

  • Charles Burdine

