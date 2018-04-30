Animation Of A Snowstorm Falling On A Comet

April 30, 2018

asteroid-snowfall.jpg

These are a couple video animations created from still photographs taken by the Rosetta spacecraft some 13-kilometers (~8-miles) from comet 67/P Chuyurmov-Gerasimenko. That's pretty zoomy for a shot from 13 kilometers. Look at that snow! It's just like here on earth except without my brother packing a snowball full of rocks to take my eyes out.

As the spacecraft moves around the comet we see the landscape change, but you can also see stars moving in the background, and flakes of ice and dust much closer to the spacecraft flying around!

There's also a stabilized video where the stars remain fixed in the sky in case you wanted to see that. I particularly liked that one because I value stability. I recently rode the teacups at Disneyland and I realized those are not for me. "You puke?" I've never seen so many sad faces when they had to close the ride for an hour to clean it up. "Sounds serious." I probably hit Space Mountain.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to K Diddie, who plans on being the first person to make a snow angel on an asteroid.

