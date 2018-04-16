An Impressive Semi-Autonomous Flying Fox Inspired Robot

April 16, 2018

This is the BionicFlyingFox robot developed by Festo (previously: their other robotic animals). In case you couldn't tell by the name, it was inspired by the flight of flying foxes (aka fruit bats -- the largest bats in the world). It can fly semi-autonomously by constantly communicating with a stationary motion-tracking system to make sure it doesn't fly into walls. I've probably already told you this before, but I actually caught a bat in a pillowcase once. It got trapped in my parents' screened porch and couldn't find its way out. I was a real hero that day. Every other day? "An absolute zero." And that's being generous.

Thanks to Dunc, who dreams of flying. Me? I only dream of falling plus all my teeth getting loose and falling out.

  • Jenness

    they need to build me wings so I can fly, screw those noisy jetpacks and quadracopters

  • Redeemer

    I remember reading or hearing something about how the human muscle system isn't strong enough to achieve flight by flapping wings. And even if we were, we'd still need wings around 20 ft long, which would look preposterous. Why do something if you're not going to look cool doing it?

  • TheQiwiMan

    Seems like they could have easily shaved off some weight by just not putting the head on there.

    Form over function, I guess.

  • Draco Basileus

    Personally, I would make the head into a fist, label it "Fisto", and then just fly it into peoples' faces.

  • Fartbutt

    Or anuses

  • TheQiwiMan
