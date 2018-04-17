All The Rage This Spring: Braided Roses Hairstyles

April 17, 2018

hair-roses-1.jpg

These are several shots of the beautiful braided rose hairstyles developed by Fairfield, Connecticut stylist Alison Valsamis. How does she do it? Let me copy/paste that for you while I twirl my hair with one finger and make come-hither eyes at you. "You're cross-eyed." No, I'm just not putting all my eggs in only your basket.

"To create these roses, I start with a small 3-strand braid rolled up to serve as the centermost part,"..."Next, I alternate between standard fishtails and Dutch fishtails pulled apart to create depth. I finish with a Dutch 3-strand braid only pulled out on the outermost side to create the large petal feel of a rose in bloom."

No word how many ladies just saved these photos so they could rush to their stylist to get something similar done before the second half of Coachella this weekend, but I'm guessing a small to fair amount. I mean, at least a handful of the ones who aren't already wearing culturally appropriated Native American headdresses. "Wow, GW, you're sassy today." TAXES.

Keep going for several more shots of the beautiful hairflowers, which really are lovely.

hair-roses-2.jpg

hair-roses-3.jpg

hair-roses-4.jpg

hair-roses-5.jpg

Thanks to becca b, promised to make me a braided rose hair wig so I can experience being beautiful for once. Thanks! "I'll draw a pretty face on a grocery bag too." I'm gonna need it.

Full Stomach Joker Face Tattoo With Actual Cigar In Belly Button

Previous Story

Good Aim: Woman, Drinking For First Time Since Giving Birth, Frisbees Frozen Pizza Into Oven

Next Story
  • Doog

    It looks more like braided rope to me personally.

    What they should do is get fake rope spools and wrap their braids around it. Man that would look awesome, right?

  • Jenness

    This is not new, it's very ancient really. Braiding has been around a very very long time.

  • Bling Nye

    But with a new twist!

    Ok, if that abraded anyone's sense of humor, I understand if I get upbraided for that one... things are a little hairy at the moment.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Yeah I'm not really seein the big deal here.

  • The_Wretched

    Would it be a big deal if it were topiary?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: all the rage, and if you're going to san francisco be sure to wear some flowers in your hair (is this what he meant?!), beautiful, braiding, flowers, hair, hairstyles, i am into this, nice, pretty!, sure why not, things that look like other things
Previous Post
Next Post