All The Rage: Pounding And Polishing Balls Of Aluminum Foil Into Beautiful Shiny Spheres

April 2, 2018

aluminum-foil-spheres.jpg

These are a couple videos from Japan, where hammering and polishing an entire roll of aluminum foil into as perfectly round and shiny a sphere as possible has become all the rage with teenagers. Or maybe just a minor rage. I don't know, I don't live in Japan, I only wish I did. What I do know is I'm going to make one after work today (which my mom will discover when she's trying to make baked potatoes for dinner tonight) except it's going to be giant and I'm going to roll it down the steepest hill I can find like the boulder in Raiders Of The Lost Ark. *closes eyes* I'm already playing the Indiana Jones theme song and running from the cops in my mind.

Keep going for a couple videos.

Thanks to shmash, who's going to try doing the same thing with wax paper. I'm going to try doing the same thing with the grocery bag I used to bring my lunch to work today.

  • Seth Brown

    People realize that this and the aluminum foil knife videos are fake... right?

  • Munihausen

    Most people don't have time to be cynical regarding harmless internet nonsense. Perhaps it is, but...wait, gotta run - life stuff.

  • Ollie Williams

    So no real instructions on how to make it, what products to use, or anything else, and half the video is repeating 3 second gifs.

    Okay.

  • Fartbutt

    ....foil

  • Geekologie

    follow your heart

  • Ollie Williams

    It always leads me back to you.

  • Geekologie

    then you know it's true

  • TheQiwiMan

    Second favorite video I've ever seen of a Japanese dude rubbing his balls.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Whats the first?

  • Jonathan_Berisford

    Follow your heart.

  • Doog

    I don't think that guy is speaking English.

