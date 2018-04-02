All The Rage: Pounding And Polishing Balls Of Aluminum Foil Into Beautiful Shiny Spheres

These are a couple videos from Japan, where hammering and polishing an entire roll of aluminum foil into as perfectly round and shiny a sphere as possible has become all the rage with teenagers. Or maybe just a minor rage. I don't know, I don't live in Japan, I only wish I did. What I do know is I'm going to make one after work today (which my mom will discover when she's trying to make baked potatoes for dinner tonight) except it's going to be giant and I'm going to roll it down the steepest hill I can find like the boulder in Raiders Of The Lost Ark. *closes eyes* I'm already playing the Indiana Jones theme song and running from the cops in my mind.

Keep going for a couple videos.

Thanks to shmash, who's going to try doing the same thing with wax paper. I'm going to try doing the same thing with the grocery bag I used to bring my lunch to work today.