A Weird Star Wars Inspired Song With Music Video Edited From The Sarlaac Pit Scene With Luke Wielding An Infinitely Long Lightsaber
This is the song and music video for the Auralnauts' title track from their new album 'The Last Laser Master'. The music video is an edited version of the Battle of the Great Pit of Carkoon scene from Return Of The Jedi, complete with Luke swinging an infinitely long lightsaber. The whole thing was weird, but enjoyable, kind of like the first time you and your partner try swinging. "Wait, what?" *puts hand-phone up to head* Call me.
Keep going for the video, but check out all the links on the video's Youtube page if you want to hear more or download some tracks.
Thanks to DanTheMan, who agrees if you're going to be a master of something, lasers aren't a bad choice. Neither is carpentry.
-
Jenness
-
Bling Nye
-
TheQiwiMan
Read More: different strokes for different folks, man i was born the ultimate laser master so there i practically invented laser mastering before i was even born i birthed myself from a rock, music video, okay, so that's what that looks and sounds like, songs, star wars, weird, well that was...different, well that was...interesting