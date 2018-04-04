A Tiny Credit Card Chess Set That Fits In Your Wallet

This is the $12 Credit Card Chess Set designed by Innovo and available via 3D printing service Shapeways. It comes in ten different colors (one set of men has holes in the middle, the other is solid so you can tell them apart because why make them different colors?) and presumably for use in chess emergencies. Although I doubt it'll fit back in your wallet as neatly as it did before removing all the pieces. Also be careful or you might accidentally inhale one of the men (I do that all the time with LEGO bricks). Also the board isn't checkered. Also I don't know how to play chess. I'm joking, I'm like a chess grandmaster. Let's play -- I'll be X's, you'll be O's. "That's tic-tac-toe." Tomato, tomahto. "No, not really." Whatever, you're just afraid to play me.

