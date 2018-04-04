A Tiny Credit Card Chess Set That Fits In Your Wallet

April 4, 2018

credit-card-chess-set-1.jpg

This is the $12 Credit Card Chess Set designed by Innovo and available via 3D printing service Shapeways. It comes in ten different colors (one set of men has holes in the middle, the other is solid so you can tell them apart because why make them different colors?) and presumably for use in chess emergencies. Although I doubt it'll fit back in your wallet as neatly as it did before removing all the pieces. Also be careful or you might accidentally inhale one of the men (I do that all the time with LEGO bricks). Also the board isn't checkered. Also I don't know how to play chess. I'm joking, I'm like a chess grandmaster. Let's play -- I'll be X's, you'll be O's. "That's tic-tac-toe." Tomato, tomahto. "No, not really." Whatever, you're just afraid to play me.

credit-card-chess-set-2.jpg

credit-card-chess-set-3.jpg

Thanks again to Dunc, who can't wait for the inevitable wallet-sized Chinese checkers set.

  • Fartbutt

    For all the haters, imagine you were stuck on an island after a plane crash and then an alien comes along and says "hey, what do you do for fun?" You would have regretted not buying the chess card!!!

  • Yes this is a poor implementation of a mediocre idea, but is NO ONE going to address the fact that the rooks look like tiny little sea turtles?!? Come on people, buried the lead here.

  • asdfadfs

    what's it cost, a few cents? that isn't so bad then

  • asdfadfs

    why is it disposable? they really couldn't think of a way to make one of these without having punch out pieces and no way to store them?

    why are both sides the same color(board is unmarked too)? it couldn't cost much more to just stamp on a bit of color for the pieces when they print these

    why is this so terrible in general?

  • Jack Humphrey

    Barring out issues like reusability, is nobody going to address the fact that BOTH SIDES ARE THE SAME COLOUR?

    This is, hands down, the worst idea I've seen in a long time. It was built around the idea of a few impulse sales with zero longevity.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    One set has holes the other doesn't. That's how you differentiate... but certainly not at a glance.

  • Michael Knight

    how do you NOT lose any piece?? can't put it in your wallet with the damn pieces stuck in it.

  • asdfadfs

    you buy another one.
    [insert that 4chan merchant jew meme, only less racist.]

  • Corky McButterpants

    To be fair... you couldn't put a full size chess board in your wallet with the damn pieces stuck on it!! lol

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Erm... it fits in your wallet only before first use. It's platic waste afterward.

