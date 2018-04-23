A Short Mashup Of Back To The Future III And Mad Max: Fury Road

April 23, 2018

back-to-the-future-x-mad-max.jpg

This is a very short ten second mashup of Marty McFly from Back To The Future III accidentally time-traveling into Mad Max: Fury Road. Yikes. That is when you punch in another date and pedal to the metal back to 88MPH immediately. Of course I've never seen either movie so this made absolutely zero sense to me. "Wait, what?" Time is our most precious commodity, and I don't have enough of it. "You spent 36 hours sleeping this weekend." That's why.

Keep going for the clip.

Thanks to TJ, who informed me where we're going we don't need roads. So do I pack a bathing suit or what?

