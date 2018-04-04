A Reel Of One Artist's 2-D Pencil Animations For Cuphead

This is a reel of artist and animator Tina Nawrocki's 2-D pencil animations used in the 1930's 'rubber hose animation' inspired Cuphead game for the PC and XBox One. Man, I love this style of animation so much. I actually have a friend who's obsessed with Cuphead and I can go over and watch him play for hours on end, mostly because he never lets me have a turn. It's cool though, he gets so into it that he doesn't even notice I'm trying on his clothes and drinking all his beer. "Wait, what?" Thanks Tom, I borrowed some boxer briefs.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dunc, who agrees they sure don't make 'em like they used to, except in this case.