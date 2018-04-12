A Crank-Powered LEGO Aquarium With Fish That Swim

This is the very cleverly designed LEGO Clockwork Aquarium built by LEGO fan Mark Smiley. When you turn the crank, the fish swim around, a crab jumps, and a starfish turns as the fish pass. How about that! The set is currently in need of votes on the LEGO Ideas website if you'd like to see it considered for production. Which I do. I just made ten email accounts so I could vote 10 times, that's how much I care. "You care about the dumbest stuff." I care about you. "Well I guess not everything is the dumbest." That's what I thought.

Keep going for a video tour.

Thanks to my buddy David K, who agrees some people are so clever, and we aren't two of them.