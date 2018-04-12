A Compilation Of Jeff Goldbloom Making Weird Noises In Movies

April 12, 2018

This is "a nearly complete compilation of Jeff Goldblum making his famous Jeff Goldblum sounds" in movies. Just like you'd probably expect, it is equal parts disconcerting and erotic. Watch at your own risk, and probably not at work because I was planning on trying to sneak out of here early today but there's no way I'd be able to make it to the elevator undetected with this boner.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who knows what I like, and I like chaos theory mathematicians.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Would have been better with out the uh's and the oh's.

  • kodama

    What, nothing from the 90's Goosebumps FMV game?

  • Eric Ord

    Why is no one else commenting? Am I the last poster? I didn't mean to chase everyone away. I just wanted to be FIRST

  • The_Wretched

    Don't worry, all the down votes will mean you're last on 'best' and being 'first' puts you last on 'new' as well. No one sorts by 'oldest' so there you go. Enjoy your brief and fleeting moment in the sun.

  • Eric Ord

    Ha ha ha briefs

