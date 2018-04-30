A Bad Lip Reading Of Clips From Mark Zuckerberg's Congressional Hearing

April 30, 2018

mark-zuckerberg-congressional-bad-lip-reading.jpg

"Mom? Could you get me my Frodo ring? I want it here."

Seen here with a woman behind him trying to steal his thoughts through the back of his head, this is a very well executed (as usual) bad lip reading of clips from Mark Zuckerberg's congressional hearing. Man, if this is actually what people said during these congressional hearings, they would be a lot more watchable. They don't though, which is why I'm rewatching all 172 episodes of Three's Company. Would you come knock on my door? "No." Come on. "No." Please? "Why do you want me to so bad?" I booby-trapped my welcome mat, I wanna see if it works. Just remember to duck, jump, then roll to the right, in that order. Or is it left? Whatever, we'll see.

Keep going for the video.

Damn, Mother Nature: Pictures Of A Bird Of Prey Carrying A Shark That's Eating A Fish

Previous Story

Cobra Kai Prank With A Karate Kid Who Chops A Motorcycle In Two

Next Story
  • Jenness

    Notice how many of the 'powerful elite' people look like Darth Vadar sans mask, pasty white and like the dark, dark evil has taken over their souls? Red rimmed eyes.....it's actually rather spooky.

  • TheQiwiMan

    BLR is a must sub

  • Eric Ord

    Why did you post in this thread but you didn't reply to me or upvote my comment? :'(

  • I dunno dog, it wasn't FIRSTy enough for me. More FIRST.

  • Eric Ord

    Low blow, man, low blow

  • TheQiwiMan

    IMSOSORRYIMSORRYPLEASEFORGIVEME

  • Eric Ord

    ...I'll think about it

  • Eric Ord

    First

    Ace of Bassbook

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: data, everybody needs a hobby, facebook, hell if know, hmm, let's make politics fun again, man now i want a frodo ring, politics, privacy, so that's what that looks and sounds like, sure why not, video, websites, well that made it way better
Previous Post
Next Post