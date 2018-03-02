You've Gone Too Far: A $60,000 Gold Plated Baby Crib

This is the 24-carat gold plated baby crib created by ridiculous people Marta Buzalska and Darius Panczyk. In addition to the gold plated exterior, it also has an interior made with the same leather as the seats in Maseratis, which is then studded with Swarovski crystals. Allegedly there's already a waiting list for people who want one, who will presumably conceive the moment after they get the email notification that their crib will be ready soon.

"The baby bed has been designed to mimic the feel of being in the womb, while offering parents a chic, high-end piece of furniture to add to their home," said the Polish designers.

First of all, a crib is not a "chic, high-end piece of furniture to add to your home," like somebody without a baby would ever want one just to class their place up a bit. This one doesn't even look good. Also the article I read said it took 200,000 man hours to create, which I find a little hard to believe because that's the equivalent of 68 years of 8 hour work days. I could have built that myself in a week, tops, and that's with four days of doing nothing but watching television and drinking beer. Oh, and the crib is also available in black and white models for only $5,700 in case you're a peasant.

