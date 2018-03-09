You Sure That's Not Just A Stick?: Video Of A Pink Winged Stick Insect Playing Dead

This is a short video highlighting the pink winged stick insect, a stick insect native to Madagascar that can grow as long as 21-inches. The insect moves from side to side when walking to mimic a stick blowing in the wind, and can even drop a limb or play dead when threatened. Now that is a solid dead playing performance. I don't care how well you trained your dog, this thing has it beat. I bet it's a champion hide-and-seek player too. It just sucks if you're busy playing dead when a bird comes by, then what do you do? "Become part of a nest." That's what I was afraid of.

Keep going for the video while I speculate that Mother Nature has, in fact, tried all the drugs.

Thanks to Lucinda, for reminding me to try playing dead Monday morning.