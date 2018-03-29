Yikes: Diver Looks Up To See A Great White Swimming Right Above Him

This is a video from Cape Shanck, Victoria, Australia (about an hour and a half south of Melbourne) of a diver who looks up to realize there's a great white swimming right above him.

Like RIGHT above him -- just feet away. So what's the protocol in this situation? "Shit your wetsuit." And then? "Shit it till your bowels run dry." Cool, so exactly what I would have done.

Keep going going for the video.

