Yikes: Biplane Engine Dies, Pilot Manages To Get It Running Again Before Crash Landing

This is a video of 26-year-old 'aviation enthusiast' and pilot Chad Barber watching his biplane's engine die and propeller stop spinning, then managing to get it going again before a potentially disastrous crash landing. Personally, I would have bailed out with my trusty parachute, but that's just me and holy shit this is my sister's backpack.

Practicing a series of spins and loops above the ground in Coral Springs, Florida, pilot Chad Barber quickly finds himself in a spin for a different reason, as a steep incline during an attempted 'pull, push, humpty' suddenly results in the deafening sound of a dead engine.

Admitting the engine of his 'Pitts Plane' has never cut out for him before, Chad begins to level the vessel in an attempt to buy some time and begin a process of troubleshooting to re-engage the engine.

Yeah, I would never fly again. I would have landed that plane, then walked away while simultaneously throwing a match over my shoulder in slow motion so the plane exploded and burnt to ashes. You know what they say -- fool me once, shame on you, plus arson. I've never been wronged twice.

