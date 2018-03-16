WTF Is That?: Car Spotted With Foot Long Wire Rims Protruding From Wheels

March 16, 2018

This is a short video of a Cadillac spotted in Houston, Texas with wire rims protruding further than a foot out from each of its wheels. It's a perfect example of how to do it completely wrong. Although, I don't have much room to talk, I rock spokey dokes on all my rims and a baseball card between the spokes of my back wheel. "You're talking about your bike." No, I'm talking about my Ferrari. Of course my bike I've never even had a driver's license, but only because I refused to take my mask off for the photo. "Plus you failed the driving test." That creek came out of nowhere.

