Wonderful: Artificial Intelligence Learns To Play Galaga

This is a video of artificial intelligence system LearnFun And PlayFun learning how to play the arcade classic Galaga (although it never learns the secret to getting dual ships which makes it pretty dumb in my opinion). Apparently after performing a single one-frame dodge it can then perform the feat perfectly every time afterward. That's cool, but if I ever see this AI at my local barcade learning how to beat all my high scores it can expect to also learn what it feels like to get stabbed in the back with a broken beer bottle.

Keep going for the video while I write a letter to my congressperson insisting that teaching AI to play war games is all going to end very badly, which will do zero good and probably not even be opened despite the fact I sealed the letter with a lipsticked kiss.

Thanks to Martin, who agrees that AI better not touch Joust or Donkey Kong and definitely stay the hell away from all the pinball machines.