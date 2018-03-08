Why Would You Do That: Video Of Woman Airy-Drying Underwear With Airplane Vent

March 8, 2018

underwear-drying-on-plane.jpg

This is a video from an airline flying from Antalya, Turkey to Moscow, Russia starring the back of the head and the arms of a woman who decided to dry a pair of underwear using the air vent above her seat. The person filming claims this went on "For twenty minutes," and, "None of the passengers made any remarks and the stewardesses laughed," although I can assure you that wouldn't have been the case if I'd been on the flight. No word how many passengers got sick, but my guess is all of them for the next four flights plus any birds who were unfortunate enough to fly by the aircraft during that time.

Keep going for what is clearly an act of terrorism.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees somebody either has a special someone waiting for them when they arrive in Moscow, or peed their pants during takeoff, or both.

