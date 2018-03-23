What The Hell Was That?: Guy Censors Himself With A Swinging Pendulum

March 23, 2018

censored-with-pendulum.jpg

This is a short video of a Japanese man wearing nothing but a clown bow tie and a smile censoring himself with a swinging pendulum. I wonder how many takes that took. He seems mighty smug for a guy who's not sure whether or not he just accidentally exposed himself until he goes back and watches the footage. Also, I don't know what you think you're doing with that plate cover, sir, but somebody's room service is getting cold.

Keep going for the video while I call around to demolition companies to see if any of them rent wrecking balls big enough to censor myself.

