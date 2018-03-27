What The Hell Was That: A Tongue-Flicking Orchestra's A Capella Performance

This is an old video of a Tyrolean orchestra (from the Austrian state of Tyrol) performing a weird tongue-flicking a capella performance of composer Franz Mika's 'A Gaudi Muss Sein', (presumably 'I Want You In My Mouth'). At first I thought it was an old Saturday Night Live or Monty Python sketch. It's not though, it's a real thing. So -- which one do you think is the best kisser? After careful consideration, my money's on numbers 5, 6 and 21. If I had to pick just one though I think I'd go number 5. "You've clearly given this a lot of though." I like to think about the things that really matter.

Keep going for the whole video and pick your favorite.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees this is entirely too much sexiness for one 32 second video.