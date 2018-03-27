What The Hell Was That: A Tongue-Flicking Orchestra's A Capella Performance

March 27, 2018

This is an old video of a Tyrolean orchestra (from the Austrian state of Tyrol) performing a weird tongue-flicking a capella performance of composer Franz Mika's 'A Gaudi Muss Sein', (presumably 'I Want You In My Mouth'). At first I thought it was an old Saturday Night Live or Monty Python sketch. It's not though, it's a real thing. So -- which one do you think is the best kisser? After careful consideration, my money's on numbers 5, 6 and 21. If I had to pick just one though I think I'd go number 5. "You've clearly given this a lot of though." I like to think about the things that really matter.

Keep going for the whole video and pick your favorite.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees this is entirely too much sexiness for one 32 second video.

  • Madz

    JUST LIKE EATING PUSSY

  • Nicholas Conrad

    It's so much weirder that half of them aren't doing it!

  • Fartbutt

    I don't have a boner..........

  • shashi

    me neither, takes about 10 mins after each orgasm so will need approx. 10 minutes

  • Doog

    Is this that ASMR stuff people are into nowadays?

  • The_Wretched

    Did they fail the test to be priests?

  • GeneralDisorder

    To quote Mickey Mantle:"Don't ask me, I'm no cocksucker."

  • TheQiwiMan

    GW, you wrote a whole 8-sentence paragraph when one simple word would have sufficed.

    "Ladies?"

    FTFY

    http://i0.kym-cdn.com/photo...

  • Benjamin Steele

  • Bling Nye

    They all have kind of a 'kill me, now... please' look on their faces.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I think they're just European.

  • steve holt

    I bet they're all cunning linguists.

    it's so good to be back on Geekologie. I missed you GW, you goofy son of a gun. this post made me literally laugh out loud. I tried not to give it too much though, though, just like you.

  • Ollie Williams

    You win.

Read More: body parts, encore! encore!, free bird!, hmm, imagine the groupies!, interesting, meanwhile 35 years ago in austria, mouth, orchestra, singing, so that's what that looks like, song, songs, video, we're getting the band back together, well how about that, wtf was that?! (and where can i find more)
