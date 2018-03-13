Watching Ants Use Their Bodies To Build Impressively Long Bridges

This is a video from the Swarm Lab at the New Jersey Institute Of Technology of ant colonies using their bodies to build bridges to span otherwise uncrossable gaps, as well as create shortcuts. Pretty fascinating. Such industrious little insects, aren't they? I feel like we could learn a lot from them. But mostly just how to dig tunnels and live underground like ant-people. How sweet would that be? *daydreaming* Excuse me, Mr. Worker -- which way to the queen's sex cave?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees we need to genetically engineer ants that are like ten thousand times larger and have them build all our bridges for us. What could go wrong?