Video Of Chinese Weather Woman Not Aging For The Last 22 Years

March 12, 2018

weather-woman-doesnt-age.jpg

This is a video of Chinese weather woman Yang Dan not aging over the last 22 years of forecasting, from 1996 (age 22) to 2018 (age 44). I need to know her beauty secrets, which I have the sneaking suspicion don't involve 'putting Hidden Valley Ranch on everything,' which is a shame because I already do that.

Keep going for a video of the agelessness.

Thanks to Alyssa, who informed me the real key to not aging is expensive facial cream. Commercials don't lie.

Hidden Valley Ranch Creates $35,000 Ranch Bottle To Celebrate National Ranch Day

Previous Story

Two Antarctic Emperor Penguins Find A Camera

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: age, age is just a number, beauty secrets, forecasting, i need to know your secrets, i wish i didn't age but i already look like an old boot, impressive, looking good, oh wow, people, sell me beauty products i will buy them, staying the same age, taking care of yourself, television, weather
Previous Post
Next Post