Video Of Chinese Weather Woman Not Aging For The Last 22 Years
This is a video of Chinese weather woman Yang Dan not aging over the last 22 years of forecasting, from 1996 (age 22) to 2018 (age 44). I need to know her beauty secrets, which I have the sneaking suspicion don't involve 'putting Hidden Valley Ranch on everything,' which is a shame because I already do that.
Keep going for a video of the agelessness.
Thanks to Alyssa, who informed me the real key to not aging is expensive facial cream. Commercials don't lie.
