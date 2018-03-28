Video Of An Elephant Eating Charcoal And Blowing Ash Clouds

This is a video captured by Wildlife Conservation Society assistant director Vinay Kumar at the Nagarahole National Park in Karnataka, India of an elephant eating charcoal (maybe it partied too hard last night?) and blowing out ash clouds. What -- don't smoke, Mr. Elephant! I'm stressed too but smoking isn't good for you. *elephant grunt* Haha, no, I'm not buying you a vape either. Tell you what -- let's go knock over some trees, that's always a good stress reliever. *elephant roar* Hey, I'm cool with that too, we'll just eat our feelings instead.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to shmash, who agrees there comes a time in every animal's life when it dreams of breathing fire.