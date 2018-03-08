Video Of A Guy Being Stalked By A Cougar (Not The Good Kind)

March 8, 2018

stalked-by-cougar.jpg

This is a video of a man being stalked by a large cougar north of the Campbell River on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. He's surprisingly nonchalant about the whole thing ("He's just eyeing me up like I'm a black-tailed deer"), presumably because he's confident his ace in the hole is enough to scare the cougar away. Unfortunately, that ace in the hole turns out to be a relatively timid, "Go on, get out of here! Psssssht!" It does not prove very effective and only causes the cougar to turn around and duck behind a fern, so I can only assume this Youtube video is the result of found footage discovered near a torn and bloodied long sleeve plaid.

Keep going for the video (as well as a longer one with dramatic music added) while I search Youtube for the the secrets of telepathically taming animals to ride.

Thanks to The Candyman, who hopefully still mixes it with love, although I have my doubts.

Greased Lightning: Video Of A Rubik's Cube Solving Machine Solving A Cube In 0.38 Seconds

Previous Story

An AI Powered Pokédex That Identifies Pokemon Through Your Phone's Camera

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, canada, don't panic, keeping it chill, mother nature, oh cool so i'm about to get eaten that's wonderful news, so that's what that looks like, solid ace in the hole bro, stay calm, terrifying, the circle of life, the great outdoors, uh-oh, video, woods, yeah you you did
Previous Post
Next Post