Video Of A Guy Being Stalked By A Cougar (Not The Good Kind)

This is a video of a man being stalked by a large cougar north of the Campbell River on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. He's surprisingly nonchalant about the whole thing ("He's just eyeing me up like I'm a black-tailed deer"), presumably because he's confident his ace in the hole is enough to scare the cougar away. Unfortunately, that ace in the hole turns out to be a relatively timid, "Go on, get out of here! Psssssht!" It does not prove very effective and only causes the cougar to turn around and duck behind a fern, so I can only assume this Youtube video is the result of found footage discovered near a torn and bloodied long sleeve plaid.

Keep going for the video (as well as a longer one with dramatic music added) while I search Youtube for the the secrets of telepathically taming animals to ride.

Thanks to The Candyman, who hopefully still mixes it with love, although I have my doubts.