Video Of A Flower Blooming In Real Time, In Less Than A Minute

March 23, 2018

This is a video of a flower (I believe some species of Datura?) blooming in real time. Man, that things just shoots open. Somebody should really read it the fable of The Tortoise And The Hare. Slow and steady wins the race -- that's my motto. "But you're only slow, you've never actually won a race." But I might someday. "You've already been disqualified." Those drugs weren't even performance enhancing! My doctor gave them to me for a weird butt fungal thing. "Hahahaha, what?!" What I meant to say is I Lance Armstrong'd so hard.

Keep going for the whole video, but check your volume because that lady gets mad excited.

Thanks to Ruby, who informed me we're all beautiful flowers, I just look more like a weed than others. Thanks for that.

