Video Of A Cat Slipping And Sliding Trying To Chase Fish Under A Frozen Pond
This is a short video of a cat slipping and sliding around while trying to catch goldfish swimming underneath the ice in somebody's backyard pond. His performance is average at best, and if this were the free skating portion of the Olympics, this cat would definitely be ugly-crying into his coach's fur while his scores are announced. "Meow." I'm sorry, but I didn't see a single Lutz or toe loop. "Meow." You didn't even pick music!
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees if that cat were smarter it would learn how to ice fish.
