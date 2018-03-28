Video Game Recreations Of Dash-Cam Car Accidents
Because everybody needs a hobby, this is a video of several car accidents caught on dash-cam recreated in vehicle simulation video game BeamNG.drive by Youtuber DragCarTV. They're not exact, but they're close enough (video game physics aren't perfect). Also, I like how they took the extra time to label the videos so you know which one is the game and which one is real life because there's no way I would have been able to tell the difference on my own.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Rick S, who
