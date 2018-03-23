Two Legged Ostrich Inspired Robot Has A Playdate/Dance With A Spot Quadruped Robot

This is a video from Agility Robotics of Cassie, a two-legged ostrich inspired robot having a little playdate with one of Boston Dynamics' Spot quadruped robots. How cute is that?! It's like they're already dancing on our graves. Also, I think they like each other. I've been to enough school dances to recognize a couple that's going to end up behind the bleachers and get their parents called by Mr. Wright. Tell me at the very end of the video it doesn't look like they're about to mate. I've studied this behavior. Strictly for research purposes, obviously. "Obviously." OBVIOUSLY.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to speakerbox and K Diddie, who want to know what this couple's babies are going to look like. My guess is three-legged, still no heads.