Two 'Jetpack' Samurai Doing Battle In Midair

This is a short video of what appear to be two jetpack samurai doing a little swordplay in midair. Obviously, the jetpacks aren't real and I assume they're being hoisted by out-of-frame cranes. Or, who knows, maybe Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was authentic and there is much we have to learn about the magic of martial arts. Whatever the case, I just stabbed myself with my samurai sword trying to bat a little basketball into the hoop on the back of my bedroom door but I can't tell my mom because she doesn't know I have the sword. It's times like this I wish I'd listened to her when she said don't play with swords. But ONLY times like this, just so we're clear.

Keep going for a glimpse of futures past.

