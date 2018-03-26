Two 'Jetpack' Samurai Doing Battle In Midair

March 26, 2018

This is a short video of what appear to be two jetpack samurai doing a little swordplay in midair. Obviously, the jetpacks aren't real and I assume they're being hoisted by out-of-frame cranes. Or, who knows, maybe Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was authentic and there is much we have to learn about the magic of martial arts. Whatever the case, I just stabbed myself with my samurai sword trying to bat a little basketball into the hoop on the back of my bedroom door but I can't tell my mom because she doesn't know I have the sword. It's times like this I wish I'd listened to her when she said don't play with swords. But ONLY times like this, just so we're clear.

Keep going for a glimpse of futures past.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees there's absolutely no reason why people shouldn't do this with real jetpacks.

  • Oliver Thoms

    I'm quite sure it's wirework not real jetpacks...

  • TheQiwiMan

    Okay, I admit my mistakes when I'm wrong. I was wrong before.

    "Dueling Jetpack Samurai Filmed Vertically" is the ACTUAL best incredibly obscure niche pr0n available on the internet today.

    My apologies.

  • Jason Christopher

    This is what jetpacks were made for.

  • Toni Dawson

