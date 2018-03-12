Two Antarctic Emperor Penguins Find A Camera

March 12, 2018

penguin-selfies.jpg

This is a short video of two curious emperor penguins in Antarctica who find a camera and proceed to kick it over and pose for a bunch of selfies. Then they both shake their heads disapprovingly and move on with their lives, presumably because they weren't happy with the way the camera made them look fat. I know that feeling. I also know the feeling of my doctor making me feel fat. He doesn't pull any punches (he also asked if I've ever considered a penis enlargement).

Thanks to K Diddie, for reminding me about that children's book I wanted to write about a penguin that dreams of flying.

