The Sound Of Water Being Poured Down A 164-Foot Well

This is a video of a tour guide at the Nuremberg Castle in Bavaria, Germany demonstrating what it sounds like to pour water down the castle's 50-meter (~164 foot) well. The sound it makes isn't all that crazy (it sounds like peeing directly in the middle of a toilet bowl for max splash), but what's trippy is how long it takes from initial pour to splashdown, then from the pour's stop to the splashing to stop. Fascinating stuff. Now, are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Does it involve peeing off the top of your office building?" I'll start chugging coffee.

Keep going for the video while I speculate what it would sound like to throw an enemy down there. Also, enjoy the video while you can, because it's all over the second we ride up Troy's bucket.

Thanks to Carsten, who thought the whole purpose of a well was to use its water, not add water to it. Ha, shows how much you know!