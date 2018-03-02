The Sound Of A Snare Drum Hit In A Nuclear Cooling Tower
This is a video of producer Sylvia Massy taking a break during the recording of new Thunderpussy songs in one of the abandoned cooling towers of the Satsop Nuclear Power Plant near Elma, Washington to hit a snare drum so we can all hear what it sounds like as it travels up the tower. It sounds like thunder. "Thunderpussy?"
Just thunder. Unfortunately, this couldn't have come on a worse day because in the Olympics of sounds I'm afraid that ice thrown down the hole in Antarctica I posted earlier still takes the gold.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to IAmTheLaw, who wants to hear what a bunch of fireworks set off in there sound like.
