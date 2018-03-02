The Sound Of A Snare Drum Hit In A Nuclear Cooling Tower

March 2, 2018

snare-drum-in-nuclear-cooling-tower.jpg

This is a video of producer Sylvia Massy taking a break during the recording of new Thunderpussy songs in one of the abandoned cooling towers of the Satsop Nuclear Power Plant near Elma, Washington to hit a snare drum so we can all hear what it sounds like as it travels up the tower. It sounds like thunder. "Thunderpussy?"
Just thunder. Unfortunately, this couldn't have come on a worse day because in the Olympics of sounds I'm afraid that ice thrown down the hole in Antarctica I posted earlier still takes the gold.

Thanks to IAmTheLaw, who wants to hear what a bunch of fireworks set off in there sound like.

  • Michael Knight

    this lady saying 'thunderpussy'.
    well, and the awesome echo of the drum, but her sweet gentle voice saying 'thunderpussy' is what i kinda have going over and over in my head....

  • So that was one tap on the snare? WTF is a full song going to sound like in there? Now I really want to hear this.

  • Andyman7714

    Great band name.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    What it's it, a supergroup comprising pussy riot and Chris Hemsworth?

  • The_Wretched

    Just one! Do it again.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    mildly infuriating for sure.

  • TheQiwiMan

    *Begins googling to find her ASMR video series that she most definitely has*

