'The Preciousness Of Time', A Tribute To Stephen Hawking

March 28, 2018

This is 'The Preciousness Of Time', a tribute to Stephen Hawking created by John D. Boswell (aka MelodySheep) using the words of Hawking's 'Can It Be Done' speech along with video of the late great theoretical physicist and some space imagery. I thought it was a very fitting and touching tribute. Maybe not as fitting and touching as my tribute, but I really admired the man. "You built a shrine in the seat of a mobility scooter." We all mourn in our on ways.

  • Fartbutt

    True player and legend. He's probably still alive out there... I'm sure aliens hella would want to chill with him and resurrect his conscious. I can see him now... in a giant muscular vessel with 3 dicks slaying alien babes every second with his huge meat swords as king of 69 realms of the universe.

    (Just fyi I'm not saying this because he was in a wheelchair, I'm saying this because he was the most respected individual on our planet and is well deserved of all the knowledge he shared and taught) This statement is in case I get some hater tryna say I'm disrespecting. Awesome video btw

  • TheQiwiMan

    Melodysheep creates nothing but masterpieces.

    <3

