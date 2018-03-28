This is 'The Preciousness Of Time', a tribute to Stephen Hawking created by John D. Boswell (aka MelodySheep) using the words of Hawking's 'Can It Be Done' speech along with video of the late great theoretical physicist and some space imagery. I thought it was a very fitting and touching tribute. Maybe not as fitting and touching as my tribute, but I really admired the man. "You built a shrine in the seat of a mobility scooter." We all mourn in our on ways.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Winton, who agree Hawking and Carl Sagan are probably kicking back and admiring this pale blue dot from the cosmos.