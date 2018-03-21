The Pocketband Wristband For Discreetly Storing A Key Or Money

This is the $14 Pocketband 3.0 'Wristband With A Hidden Pocket' (previously: the original way back in 2013). It's an adjustable silicone wristband with a hidden pocket in the rear (not so hidden in the clear model) for storing a key or money, or, if you're like me, a crumbled cookie. It's like a LiveStrong bracelet with bonus storage. Me? I used to keep my money in my sock when I would go jogging but some convenience store employees frown on handling bills with a little athlete's foot on them and then you have to remind them it's legal tender and they still ask you to leave anyways and now where am I supposed to get another Snickers Ice Cream Bar between here and home? The whole purpose of running in the first place was so I could have one without feeling too guilty. "You jogged four blocks." I said too guilty, I didn't say not guilty at all.

Keep going for a couple more shots including the colors available and a couple gifs of things going in and coming out.

Thanks Devin, I'll take one with sparkles.