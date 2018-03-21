The Pocketband Wristband For Discreetly Storing A Key Or Money

March 21, 2018

storage-bracelet-1.jpg

This is the $14 Pocketband 3.0 'Wristband With A Hidden Pocket' (previously: the original way back in 2013). It's an adjustable silicone wristband with a hidden pocket in the rear (not so hidden in the clear model) for storing a key or money, or, if you're like me, a crumbled cookie. It's like a LiveStrong bracelet with bonus storage. Me? I used to keep my money in my sock when I would go jogging but some convenience store employees frown on handling bills with a little athlete's foot on them and then you have to remind them it's legal tender and they still ask you to leave anyways and now where am I supposed to get another Snickers Ice Cream Bar between here and home? The whole purpose of running in the first place was so I could have one without feeling too guilty. "You jogged four blocks." I said too guilty, I didn't say not guilty at all.

Keep going for a couple more shots including the colors available and a couple gifs of things going in and coming out.

storage-bracelet-2.jpg

storage-bracelet-3.jpg

Thanks Devin, I'll take one with sparkles.

Japan Getting A Hello Kitty Themed Bullet Train

Previous Story

Samsung Creates Self-Hypnosis Website So You Can Forget Your Favorite TV Shows, Watch Them All Over Again

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: being healthy and all that, bracelet, different strokes for different folks, exercise, hidden, hiding things, jogging, keys, livestrong, money, not locking yourself out of your place, running, storage, sure why not, well that's nice and simple
Previous Post
Next Post