The Ol' Kitchen Island Hidden Wine Cellar
This is a short video demonstrating the entrance to a wine cellar hidden within a kitchen's island. You know I was just thinking my place needs more hidden rooms and secret passages. Unfortunately, my place is a studio apartment and just one small room with an attached bathroom, so it's not exactly ideal for a Batcave.
Keep going for a short video of the you know where to find me. Or do you?
Thanks to CNast, who agrees secret passages are the best passages.
