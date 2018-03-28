The First Ensemble Performance Of The Philharmonic Turntable Orchestra
This is a video of the Philharmonic Turntable Orchestra giving the world's first ensemble performance using only turntables and mixers. Some of it sounded really good, but other parts sounded like a cacophony. Mostly I just kept waiting for them all to break into the the Imperial March. They never did though, which is why I can only give it 3 out of 5 stars because I'm probably the world's biggest Star Trek fan. "Star Wars." Star Wars fan.
Keep going for the video while I microwave a $1 Celeste personal pizza for lunch while daydreaming that I'm not.
-
atheistgirl
-
Bling Nye
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Bling Nye
-
The_Wretched
-
Ollie Williams
Read More: band, but can you play that one from that one guy with the sweet bass drop?, dj, do you take requests?, free bird, hell if i know, i was a wedding dj once (for two songs -- i felt like king of the world!), i wish i had a big group of friends with similar interests, i'm tone deaf and don't understand anything, instruments, interesting, music, orchestra, so that's what that sounds like, sure why not, we're getting the band back together