That's Too Much: Deadlift Causes Crazy Nose Bleed

This is a video of Mikhail Shivlyakov performing a 426kg (939-pound) deadlift at 2018 Arnold Strongman Classic and getting a gnarly bloody nose in the process. Somebody in the Youtube comments said it's a defense mechanism to protect your brain when your blood pressure is too high, although I have no clue if that's actually true or not because it was a Youtube comment and not an entry in a medical journal.

Keep going for the video unless blood makes you queasy (I fainted twice).

Thanks to Zootghost, who's just happy to see some people still know how to give 110%.