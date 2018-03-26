That's Over The Top: Giant Pennywise Biting Georgie's Arm Off Animatronic Halloween Decoration

March 26, 2018

deluxe-pennywise-it-halloween-decoration.jpg

This is a short video demonstration of the giant animatronic Pennywise biting Georgie's arm off (from the new IT, obviously) Halloween decoration recently on display at the TransWorld Halloween & Attractions trade show in St. Louis. Now that is a serious Halloween decoration. If you have this in your front yard you better not just be giving away full-size candy bars, you better be giving away full 36-count boxes or I will be back to TP your house later.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why Pennywise doesn't just go to McDonald's and ask his friend Ronald for a cheeseburger instead of running around eating children's arms.

Thanks to Hobuck, who agrees Georgie's kicking legs is really what makes it.

  • Sarah Cannon

    I want one.. not for my lawn but apartment 😀

  • asdfadfs

    the kid is scary but pennywise the clown is just so fucking stupid that even a well done version ruins the effect. pennywise with pedatorface and spider legs out the back just tries way too hard to ever actually succeed

  • Andyman7714

    You gotta be a sick fuck to put that out in front of your house.

  • Munihausen

    Impressive. I still need to see the movie.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Some humans are pretty sick puppies.

    And they sure make this world a more magical place to live in.

  • Meh

    Love it. Its sort of a predator clown. Love it even more.

