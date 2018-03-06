Talking Children's Book Sounds Like Portal To Hell

Note: Keep your volume low, screams of the damned.

This is a video of a talking children's book that's supposed to teach kids how to call 911 in the event of an emergency, except the batteries in this particular model are dying and it sounds like the pits of hell. I was so frightened I called 911 just to report the video. Just kidding I ordered a mushroom pizza.

Hit the jump for a sound bite of my future. Also,it's even worse if you listen to it at .25x speed.

