Surgical Resident Reviews 49 Medical Scenes From Movies/Television For Realism

March 16, 2018

This is a video of general surgery resident Annie Onishi reviewing 49 different medical scenes from various movies and television shows for accuracy/realism. SPOILER: Basically everything you've ever seen is wrong. It's almost like real doctors didn't write any of this stuff. Does Hollywood not care they're perpetuating unrealistic medical scenarios? I mean, they have a responsibility to be accurate, don't they? I'm just saying, if I ever find myself in an emergency medical situation what I've seen in movies and television shows is definitely all I have to go on.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to K Didde, who agrees, when in doubt, stab them in the neck with a Bic pen you've removed the ink stick from.

