Submerging An Olympus 'Tough TG-5' Digital Camera In Liquid Nitrogen To Test Its Durability

This is a video from Youtube channel (and Canadian camera story) Henry's Cameras of a guy putting a $400 Olympus Tough TG-5 digital camera through its paces to see just how much abuse it can withstand. The abuse order is as follows: 1) sand 2) water 3) freezing in a block of ice for 24 hours then hammering it out 4) dropping 5) whacking with a wooden mallet and 6) submerging in -196°C (~321°F, or just slightly colder than a witch's nips) liquid nitrogen. But can it withstand the extreme heat of a couple sexy photos of yours truly? Obviously, the liquid nitrogen was the most exciting part. Does it survive? You'll just have to watch to find out! Just kidding of course it does I don't think they would have released the video if it didn't. So yeah, I guess it's a pretty tough camera. Of course my only reference is the pinhole camera I made out of a Quaker Oats can, and it dissolved in the rain. Also, if you're in a situation where your camera is being subjected to ~321°F temperatures, you've got much bigger problems than whether your Olympus is still going to take pictures after you're done dying.

Keep going for the video, liquid nitrogen action starts at 6:12, or about five and a half minutes past my attention span.

Thanks to Phill, who, like me, is a little disappointed there was no lava test.