Straight Out Of A Video Game: Spider Robot That Can Transform Into A Rolling Ball

March 27, 2018

This is a promo video of the BionicWheelBot from Festo (not to be confused with Fisto, the protectron robot from Fallout: New Vegas I reprogrammed into a pleasure model), a robotic spider that can transform and roll out as a ball (inspired by the real-life wheel spider seen at the beginning of the video). Why does it exist? Your guess is as good as mine, unless you didn't guess 'To grow to truck size and enslave humanity', in which case your guess sucked and was wrong. Did you even go to guessing school?

Keep going for the video, complete with a way too dramatic soundtrack.

Thanks to cjcjcjcj, who had this to say: "The end is near." I second that.

  • Doog

    You know damn well I didn't get into Guessing School GW, I told you that in confidence! After I guessed '3' for the number of jellybeans in the jar they realized I was unteachable.

  • tHE_uKER

    It's a wheel, not a ball. I feel cheated.

  • fcpw

    Droideka.

  • The_Wretched

    Boxxy!

  • TheQiwiMan
  • steve holt

    well played as always, QiwiMan.

    the only comment i got on this is that it combines my two greatest fears: spiders and robots. Wait, that's not right. Spiders, ex-girlfriends, then robots, then rattlesnakes.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Hey small world! My ex-girfriend was a robotic rattlesnake covered in spiders.

  • steve holt

    hawt. but i nearly lost consciousness imagining that image....lol

  • Gingerbread

    damn you beat me to it!

  • MustacheHam

    ditto

