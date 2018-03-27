Straight Out Of A Video Game: Spider Robot That Can Transform Into A Rolling Ball

This is a promo video of the BionicWheelBot from Festo (not to be confused with Fisto, the protectron robot from Fallout: New Vegas I reprogrammed into a pleasure model), a robotic spider that can transform and roll out as a ball (inspired by the real-life wheel spider seen at the beginning of the video). Why does it exist? Your guess is as good as mine, unless you didn't guess 'To grow to truck size and enslave humanity', in which case your guess sucked and was wrong. Did you even go to guessing school?

Keep going for the video, complete with a way too dramatic soundtrack.

Thanks to cjcjcjcj, who had this to say: "The end is near." I second that.