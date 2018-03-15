Stephen Hawking Playing Poker On Star Trek

In honor of the late, great Stephen Hawking, here's a clip of his cameo from the Star Trek: The Next Generation season six episode 'Descent, Part 1', playing poker with Data and Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein (it's actually Data playing with holodeck simulations of the three). They discuss the curvature of space-time and Newton's apple story while Data and Isaac fold, then Hawking smokes Einstein (who was convinced he was bluffing) with four-of-a-kind, much to Albert's chagrin. Oh, that Stephen! I bet he changed the cards in his hand with his mind. Rest in peace.

Keep going for the video.