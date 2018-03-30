Stay Calm: Cheetah Jumps In Car During African Safari

Seen here regretting not going to Panama City Beach instead, this is a video of young Britton Hayes on an African safari trip during his spring break when a young cheetah decides to hitchhike uninvited (with another one chilling on the hood) in the Land Cruiser SUV he's riding in. Apparently he was told to remain still and not make eye contact with the animal (so it wouldn't perceive him as a threat) until it leaves on its own, which took almost ten minutes. Personally, I would have stared that cheetah straight in the eyes and told it I'm it's real father, but that's just me and that doesn't look like a very big cheetah. Sure it could probably still do some damage, but I don't think it's going to kill you unless it gets your jugular. And what are the chances of that? "With as many necks as you have? Slim." I'm a survivor.

Keep going for a short Facebook video, and a longer Youtube video (which includes footage of the hood-riding cheetah).

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees whatever you do, don't act like a gazelle.